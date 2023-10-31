Let’s see what the bundle and its contents will contain price:

Basically the bundle between PS5 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will cost $499, which is exactly the price of the console without the game attached. This is certainly a good deal, which also tells us about the excellent relationships that existed between Sony and Activision Blizzard before the acquisition of the latter by Microsoft, such as to create partnership products of this level.

In fact, it’s strange to see the review of a Sony console launched in a bundle with a product that is in fact now owned Microsoft. Evidently the industry is changing and we have to get used to situations like this too.

It should be noted that we don’t know if the bundle will have the same type of offer in our area too. We just have to wait for the official announcement from Sony to find out more.