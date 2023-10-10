Sony is reportedly planning to release a bundle that includes a PlayStation 5 console and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. While the publisher hasn’t officially announced the bundle yet, it was mentioned at the end of a recently released Modern Warfare 3 trailer spotted by CharlieIntel.

The trailer in question concerns the Lockpick Operator Pack, a timed downloadable content exclusively for PlayStation for Modern Warfare 3 that we have already reported to you. It will include the Van Goated Lockpick Operator skin, the AMRican Gothic Weapon Blueprint, and the Starry Knife Melee Weapon Blueprint. The downloadable content will be released for other platforms only on November 9, 2024.