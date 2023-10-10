Sony is reportedly planning to release a bundle that includes a PlayStation 5 console and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. While the publisher hasn’t officially announced the bundle yet, it was mentioned at the end of a recently released Modern Warfare 3 trailer spotted by CharlieIntel.
The trailer in question concerns the Lockpick Operator Pack, a timed downloadable content exclusively for PlayStation for Modern Warfare 3 that we have already reported to you. It will include the Van Goated Lockpick Operator skin, the AMRican Gothic Weapon Blueprint, and the Starry Knife Melee Weapon Blueprint. The downloadable content will be released for other platforms only on November 9, 2024.
A PS5 bundle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3: is it credible?
The fact that everything emerged through the official trailer of the DLC exclusive PlayStation makes it easy to believe that everything is real, although it has not yet been announced. Of course, there is always the possibility that this is a mistake, even if it doesn’t seem credible.
PlayStation and Activision they have had special agreements for a long time for Call of Duty marketing and that hasn’t changed with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, although the company is about to become part of Microsoft. It wouldn’t be strange if part of the deals included a bundle that combines the PS5 and the shooter game.
