Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially revealed the bundles Of PS5 with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2which we all expected but which now also has one release date fixed, i.e. the same as the game: 20 October 2023 also in Italy.

This is a package containing a Standard PS5, i.e. the classic model with optical drive, and a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in the digital. In fact, it seems that the game included in the bundle is not in physical format but is a code to download from PlayStation Store.

As reported in the message published by the official PlayStation Italia account, everything will be available from October 20th at various retailers, on the same day that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released.