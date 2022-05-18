The bundle with PS5 And Horizon Forbidden West is available for purchase from the British retailer Argos, both in the standard and Digital Edition versions of the console, for 499 and 409 pounds respectively.

After the first sighting of the bundle with PS5 and Horizon Forbidden West on the Shopto website, a few days ago, the package seems to be official and we therefore imagine it will also arrive in Italyas happened previously with the bundle with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

In this case the price saves something compared to buying the PlayStation 5 and a copy of Horizon Forbidden West, with the only “flaw” represented by the fact that the game is present in the form of a digital code.

PS5, the bundle with Horizon Forbidden West

In the Horizon Forbidden West review we talked about how the new adventure of Aloy represents an experience of great depth, going to improve all the less brilliant aspects of the first episode.

It is also thanks to this title that PS5 has totaled sales of 19.3 million units, albeit below Sony’s forecasts.