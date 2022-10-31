In these days of waiting for the launch of di God of War Ragnarok and breaking of day one, also happens the strange case of PlayStation Direct wrong to send a PS5 bundle and sends one with the Santa Monica game instead of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2apparently.

The issue is not confirmed, but according to reports from user Rasheeda Smith on Twitter, responding to the announcement of the bundle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, it would have happened in these days. The user in question requested through PlayStation Direct, which is the Online shop managed directly by Sony, one of the new bundles with PS5 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but by a mistake the bundle with PS5 and God of War Ragnarok would have arrived.

The error is rather sensational because, in addition to arriving from the Sony PlayStation online store, it concerns a game that should not be officially available until November 9, 2022. To make the question even more ironic, there were also the decidedly negative reactions from Santa Monica at the break of day one of God of War Ragnarok, with Cory Barlog who just recently complained about the problem also reporting to understand who only puts an install on the games disc, in order not to run into such situations.

In this case, the error would come directly from PlayStation Direct, with a bundle swap that probably would not be received even negatively by many players, indeed. The photo taken by the user in question, although of decidedly low quality, also allows you to see the package of the bundle with God of War Ragnarok live, after having seen the official presentation by Sony.

Among the features it is also possible to see how the package includes the I play digital only via a download code, as reported on the PS5 packaging.