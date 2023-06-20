Sony could launch a new one on the market standard PS5 bundles which includes well 2 year PlayStation Plus Premium membership.

At least this is what was suggested by @Zuby_Tech, a Twitter account specializing in technology and which often reports tips and news from the PlayStation world. As we can see in the tweet below, a few hours ago he unveiled this alleged bundle of PS5 with 24 months of PS Plus Premium subscription.

Although in the absence of an official announcement from Sony we are talking about an indiscretion to be taken absolutely with a grain of salt, the images of the bundle seem quite credible and in any case Zuby_Tech has previously shared tips which later turned out to be correct.

For the moment, no other details on the bundle have been shared, primarily the release date and price. As we know, the standard PS5 is sold for 549.99 euros, while a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus Premium costs 119.99 euros, so for 24 months we’re talking about 240 euros. The total would be almost 790 eurosbut since it is a bundle it is reasonable to expect a lower price.

What do you think, could this bundle interest you if it is officially confirmed by Sony?