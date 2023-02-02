Sony has announced the release, starting today, of a update for PS5 intended for users who have registered at the beta testing on the system software, which includes several new features including Discord voice chat hold, 1440p VRR and many new features on the interface.

Please note that this update is currently only intended for a group of beta participants residing in the USA, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany and France, who will receive confirmation of the introduction into the program via email. Italy is therefore excluded from this test phase, at least for now.

In any case, these are various updates to the user interface which will then be released for all users at a later time, after this first test phase, so it’s just a matter of waiting to get the final and public update for PS5.

In terms of social features, these are the major innovations introduced by this beta update:

Discord voice chat directly from PS5 which is a long awaited option by the community, which will allow you to participate in a voice chat on Discord servers directly from the console interface, once the accounts are linked

Send and receive screen sharing requests, with the option that can now be initiated by sending a request to or from a friend

New “Join Game” icon in Party Chat, making it easier to join a game through the icon

New such that indicates which of our friends are playing a certain game when you are on the relative page

Manual upload of gameplay recordings to the PlayStation App, with the ability to precisely select and share them via the PS App.

As regards the technical options relating to gameplay and personalization of the experience, the following are noted:

VRR in 1440p i.e. support for variable refresh rate even when using 1440p video output resolution on HDMI 2.1 compatible displays, which previously could only be achieved in other resolutions

Expanded 1440p support for a wider range of monitors than before

Improvements to game library view, with new filters for browsing and the addition of the option for VR games

Recording of customized presets for multiplayer game sessions, available within the “game presets” section in the saved data settings

As far as accessibility is concerned, other options have been included to make the use of PS5 easier for users in general, in particular:

Migrating saves from PS4 to PS5 facilitated, considering that this is an aspect that is always very cumbersome. Now the system uses various warnings and prompts to follow, which appear automatically when the transfer situation is detected

Data transfer from PS5 to PS5, this has also been facilitated and made clearer, in case you find yourself moving games, saves and various data from one PS5 to another

Improvements to automatic reading of text on screen

Wireless update for the DualSense controllerwhich now no longer requires a cable connection to update the firmware

Finally, we note the presence of voice commands to control gameplay recording: with the command “Hey PlayStation”, followed by other indications, you can record and save clips, set the duration and more, currently only in English.

Remaining in the PS5 area, we saw today that the console has reached 32 million units sold worldwide, while PlayStation Plus has declining subscribers but increasing revenues.