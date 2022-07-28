During the day today, Sony through PlayStation Blog announced the start of a Betamore precisely that of a new system software of the PS5 which includes the 2K support (1440p)the possibility of create lists of games in your library, and other updates for “Improve our gaming experience, and facilitate the connection between players on PS5”. The Beta will only be available to a limited number of users by invitationand only in certain countries.

Through the post, Sony stated that it has listened to the various feedback from players since the launch of the console, and that it is slowly dedicating itself to make community requests come true, including the 2K 1440p. On the official Blog article, it is explained how to activate the support.

The other big news that we have anticipated is that of Playlists (Gamelists). With these players will be able to create their own lists, which will help to better organize their library. They can be created up to 15 different listswhich may contain up to 100 games inside them. Of course it will be possible to add the same game to more than one list.

Other news are planned: the comparison between the’Stereo audio and the3D audiobut also the possibility of join the games via notification, request to friends it share screensend stickers and voice messages in the Game Base, and other small additions.