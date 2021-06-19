PS5 He had a best debut compared to PS4, according to Jim Ryan: the president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment spoke in an interview about the impact of the new console on the market and how it has exceeded expectations, especially considering the great success of the previous model.

First of all, the data says it: PS5 has sold 7.8 million consoles, beating PS4 in the same period of time, but also on the software front the next-gen platform is performing better: PS5 sells more titles than PS4 at launch and people play it more.

“The games released on PS4 have been excellent, it’s true, but for the most part we’re talking about titles that arrived during the second half of the console’s life cycle,” said Ryan. “We were aware of it and for PlayStation 5 we have tried to improve this aspect. “

Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

“What you have seen so far confirms the fact that we have made progress: in the few months since the launch of PS5 we have already brought some games incredible, and many others are currently in development. “

“Do you think the studios have just begun to take advantage of PS5 technology, so I really can’t wait to find out what the PlayStation Studios and our third party partners will be able to create on the new console. “

“If titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are representative of what can be achieved in the first six months of PS5, imagine what we will see during the second or third year of the platform.”

Speaking of development teams, Jim Ryan also talked about Sony’s approach in this regard. “To nurture creative talents it is not enough to throw money at them, you have to give them the freedom to create, take risks and bring new ideas.”

“Look at Ghost of Tsushima’s sucker Punch: It’s not the game we thought they would make, but we tend not to be too rigid with our talents. We want them to use PlayStation hardware as a palette for their creativity. “