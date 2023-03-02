The initiative has only recently been launched PlayStation Playmakerscreated to emphasize the generational change from PS4 to PS5 during 2023 through the participation in numerous initiatives by large sports names and not only.

The two most popular participants of this initiative are the footballer Romelu Lukaku and most importantly, the NBA champion LeBron James. Just LeBron is placed at the center of the very latest PS5 initiative.

As reported by the official site of Sony, the basketball player has collaborated with the team Playstation to realize a cover for the PS5 console and a controller decorated with phrases and symbols that recall the player’s career NBA.

LeBron made the following statements in this regard:

“It’s still crazy to think that a kid from Akron who grew up playing could create something like this. Designing a console cover and controller with PlayStation that nods to my I Promise students and where we’re from is pretty cool stuff. I hope it’s something that continues to inspire all who touch it and have some fun finding meaning in every detail.”

Playstation also announces that the product will be pre-orderable by end of 2023.