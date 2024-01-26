Through Famitsu we have the opportunity to see the sales data of the consoles on Japanese soil in the week included between 15 and 21 January 2024. To dominate is PS5, which manages to surpass Nintendo Switch. Here is the ranking (in brackets the total number of units sold from the console's release to January 21st):

PS5 / 45,971 (4,406,378)

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) / 30,942 (6,562,165)

PS5 Digital Edition / 11,932 (694,014)

Switch Lite / 8,505 (5,712,770)

Switch / 4245 (19,706,568)

Xbox Series

PS4 / 620 (7,917,255)

Xbox Series S / 460 (296,533)

New Nintendo 2DS XL/16 (1,192,786)

As we can see, PS5 beats Switch not only as a single model, but also as a family of consoles. PS5 and PS5 Digital together placed a total of 57,903 units. Switch (base, lite and OLED) has a total of 43,692 units.

The Switch numbers are not too different from those of last week: it is PS5 that, this time around, was able to place more units than usual. Obviously, overall the Switch remains the flagship console for the Japanese.