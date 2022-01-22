PS5 will soon see the arrival of the much coveted backward compatibility with PlayStation, PS2 and PS3? This is what seems to suggest a tweet published in the past few hours by PlayStation Japan, in which a new collaboration with the singer-songwriter Kenshi Yonezu is announced.

The text of the post appears particularly curious: “Kenshi Yonezu will be the protagonist of a new commercial of PlayStation. 1, 2 and 3 are PlayStation’s watchwords. The spot will be launched on January 23rd. ”

It is precisely the references to the numbers present in the tweet that do not return, beyond the date of January 23, and are therefore interpreted as a possible teaser the backward compatibility of PlayStation 5 with the first three models of the Sony console.

As you will remember, a few days ago it seemed that the PlayStation Store had confirmed the arrival of backwards compatibility on PS5, although according to some insiders it was a bug of the PS Store that incorrectly displayed the availability and price of the titles present on PlayStation Now.

Well, in this case at least we will find out how things are very soon: tomorrow the advert announced by Sony should be published and we will understand if it actually has something to do with the arrival of backwards compatibility.