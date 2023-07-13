If you still haven’t had the opportunity to get your hands on the right offer to take home the PS5, Sony may have the solution that’s right for you. From today until July 24 it will be possible to buy the PS5 Physical Edition at a very special price.

As announced by Sony within its official sitewe will be able to buy the CD player version of his latest console at special price of 449.90 eurossaving a good 100 euros on the list price.

We will be able to make our purchase not only on the official PlayStation website, but also at the partners which have been reported by Sony itself: Amazon, Tim, Mediaworld, Unieuro, Gamestop, Gamelife Euronics and Carrefour.

The promotion will be active while stocks last and it will not go beyond July 24: for this reason we advise you to hurry if you still do not have your PS5 at home, one of the most modern and currently supported consoles.

One of the most popular PS5 exclusives it certainly is Final Fantasy 16Square Enix’s new RPG has achieved excellent results in terms of sales and has delighted critics: we tell you more about it in our impressions.

Other Noteworthy PS5 exclusives they are certainly Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon: Forbidden West, The Last of Us Part 1 and many others would be worth mentioning: we do not advise you to miss these AAA titles.