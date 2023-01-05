Sony announced during its conference of CES 2023 to have sold well 30 million PS5 worldwide. The data is calculated up to the end of December 2022 which also became the best month ever in terms of units sold.

Previous data spoke of 21.7 million PS5 sold up to the end of June 2022: this means that Sony was able to place just over 8 million units in six months. According to rumors, the Japanese company intends to sell another 30 million units between April 2023 and March 2024, practically selling as much as it did in the first two years.

We recall that the sales figures, especially in the first year, were greatly limited by production problems. Lately, however, the situation seems to be improving, so it is possible that Sony will succeed: all this reasoning is obviously valid if we consider the correct entries, of course.

Either way, PS5 is clearly a successful and highly sought-after console.

During CES 2023, Sony also presented the first teaser trailer for the Gran Turismo film, as well as the VR mode of Gran Turismo 7 and finally a new controller for accessibility on PS5: Project Leonardo.