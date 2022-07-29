Sony confirmed the financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year which runs from April 1 to June 30, 2022. During this period, another 2.4 million PlayStation 5s have been placed on the market. The Japanese manufacturer has already sold 21.7 million PS5; at the same time, it is worth noting that the company has finished reporting the PS4 results, so currently the sales result of the previous generation consoles has closed at 117 million units.

The results of the gaming division fell by 2% compared to the same period last year (11.7 billion yen) due to the lower interest in the productions of first and third parties. For this reason, the sales forecast was lowered slightly (-1%, 40 billion yen), while the operating revenue forecast was cut by 16%.

The gaming division’s operating profit declined significantly (-37%) year-over-year, due to, among other things, the lower popularity of the games and the increase in development costs for existing PlayStation teams. The recent acquisitions of the Japanese are not without significance: following the faster-than-expected completion of the formalities related to the purchase of Bungie this fiscal year, there was an additional expense of 13 billion yen.

Speaking of services, Sony has 47.3 million PlayStation Plus subscribers, while 102 million players log into PlayStation Network monthly. In the period indicated, 47.1 million copies of PS5 and PS4 games were sold, of which only 6.4 million were exclusive items created by PlayStation Studios.

Source: Twinfinite