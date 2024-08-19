The source of the leak is a YouTube channel that claimed to have received the game early and finished the job. The video has gone “Private” and is unavailable, but obviously someone has re-uploaded it to other sites so the gameplay footage will still be circulating online.

Astro Bot the new game from Team Asobi, is coming soon. In a couple of weeks it will be possible to dive into this exclusive platform video game for PS5. As is increasingly the case, however, a series of leak which could ruin the experience for fans who would like to avoid any kind of preview.

Astro Bot Leak: Here’s What It Showed, Without Spoilers

According to a Resetera user who saw the videos before they were removed, at one point it seems possible to see an FPS counter in the corner of the screen, which suggests that the version shown could actually be an internal build by the developers and not a complete version of the work.

In any case, we recommend that you be careful what you look for online about the game before its release, if you don’t want spoilers. Just for completeness, we point out that the videos showed various worlds of the game and many Bots based on famous characters from the world of video games. A user also collected in a list those he saw, but since it’s a spoiler we will avoid specifying which ones they are.

We remind you that Astro Bot will be available from September 6 on PS5 and is now available for pre-order on Amazon at a discounted price.