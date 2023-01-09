THE problems related to availability Of PS5 in stores they are really finished? The words spoken by Jim Ryan during the Sony conference at CES 2023 were quite clear, but can the Sony console actually be found and purchased easily at various retailers?

At the moment, as you surely know, things are not like that yet: restocks on Amazon and other online stores have become more frequent and consistent, there is no doubt, but you still have to wait weeks or months before being able to find one Playstation 5while the commercial practice of bundle sales remains widespread.

Obviously, immediately after the Japanese company’s conference in Las Vegas we all went to check the various online stores or make a few phone calls, soon discovering the bitter truth: no Santa Claus with a sleigh full of consoles has crossed the skies. that night, nor did a belated Christmas miracle occur.

Having dismissed the disappointment, it was interesting to note that, despite limited stocks, Sony has managed to sell 30 million PS5s so far, with December 2022 becoming the best month ever for the console: a further indication that something is changing on the distribution front and that therefore the well-known semiconductor crisis is finally behind us.

But let’s go back to Jim Ryan’s statements: “Everyone who wants a PlayStation 5 should be able to find it much more easily in stores, from now on”, said the president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, and at this point the only possible interpretation is that the reference is toimmediate future.

Ryan was evidently talking about a situation that will gradually return to normal and therefore not to a change from evening to morning, which would have been impossible to implement given the numbers at stake. In short, a positive message to share during an event like CES 2023, which never hurts.

As we have said on more than one occasion, PS5’s performance despite this complicated scenario is impressive, and it will be really interesting to understand what the actual potential of the console in a pre-pandemic context, when this kind of products were easily available almost everywhere. Seems like a century ago, doesn’t it?

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.