As reported by VGC, a series of leak it would seem to indicate the imminent start of a new mandate discounts in Europe For PS5 and Xbox Seriesprobably focusing on the pre-Christmas season starting from Black Friday.

Among these reports is the Dutch site Cool Blue which has opened pre-orders on an Xbox Series price of 489 euros instead of the total which would definitely go above 500 euros in this area, while Amazon Germany has some PS5 bundles on order, including one with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 also in this case, at 499.99 euros.

The latter would also appear to have appeared on Amazon UK, while other packages would be expected at this price despite the presence of the additional game, although they do not seem to concern the new PS5 Slim, all with a release scheduled for around November 10, 2023.