This is an important generation of gaming for Sony and Microsoft, and one that could define the future of both companies. As such, the success of their consoles is something that many are interested in, and A new report has revealed how the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S almost four years after its launch.

According to official information from Mat Piscatella, analyst at Circana, by the end of May 2024, PlayStation 5 is outselling PS4 by 8% 43 months after launchOn the other hand, the Xbox Series X|S is behind the Xbox One in sales during the same period by 13%. As if that were not enough, Microsoft’s new console is also behind what was seen in the Xbox 360 generation.

While percentages were given, Circana’s data did not give specific unit totals for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Fortunately, VGChartz has noted that, as of June 1, 2024, The PlayStation 5 has sold 58.78 million units, while the Xbox Series X|S has reached 28.74 million.

We can only wait for the companies to share official information. Let us remember that Sony still provides this data every quarter. However, Microsoft has stopped giving these details.. On a related note, a new problem with Xbox games has arisen. Similarly, this is why some games run better on PS5.

Author’s Note:

It’s a pretty interesting market. This generation could mark a turning point for Sony and Microsoft, and console sales make it clear that each company’s plans are going in different directions, and that has its negative and positive points.

Via: Mat Piscatella