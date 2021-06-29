PS5 is Xbox Series X they would work fine on one CRT screen? John Linneman wondered about Digital Foundry, which using a 2003 Sony GDM-FW900 put together a decidedly unusual but fascinating analysis.

After the video with all the games of the first PlayStation, the English newspaper tried to verify how an old man behaves television, albeit high-end, when connected to a next-generation console.

The GDM-FW900 can process resolutions up to 2560 x 1600 at 60Hz and even crank up the refresh rate if the definition is lower. Obviously the downsides lie in the fact that it has a diagonal of just 24 inches for a weight greater than 40 Kg.

Using adapters of various kinds and costs, the results in terms of visual quality have been as surprising as with PlayStation 5 than with Xbox Series X, going to soften the lines given the lack of a native resolution for the screen and therefore the ability to better adapt to the input.

Then there is obviously the difference in the fluidity of the movements, which the digital panels have substantially made more effective over the years but which the CRTs still manage flawlessly today, without trails or artifacts of any kind.