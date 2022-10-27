A Plague Tale: Requiem And Gotham Knights they run on the latest consoles at 30 frames per second, which has caused a lot of outrage among gamers, but it turns out that in the future there may be many games on the market that will offer the same.

Richard Leadbetter from Digital Foundry points out that such a situation is inevitable, because developers want to use all the features of Unreal Engine 5 – creators will bet on eye-catching graphics, but won’t be able to squeeze extra power out of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S to deliver to players greater fluidity.

“Answering this question is difficult, but in the end I believe it is inevitable that the spread of 60fps support will slow down significantly, not least because so many titles want to take advantage of the full range of features offered by Epic’s Unreal Engine 5.“, which sets the stage for the new 3D rendering model.

However, there are many indications that although PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S should offer a large increase in performance, only in some titles will we be able to talk about the expected 60 fps.

Source: Eurogamer