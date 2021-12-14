The tech boss of Epic Games analyzed some of the highly impressive features of the Unreal Engine 5 Matrix Awakens. In particular, he said he is confident that gamers will see real games on next-gen consoles with the same level of fidelity.

Kim Libreri, Epic’s chief technology officer, explained in an interview what we can expect from real games that use Unreal Engine 5 within them. According to Libreri, Matrix Awakens isn’t some kind of “over-promising trick”, as the demo simulates all the characters and the AI ​​of the cars in the city at once, including the parts you can’t see immediately. Game developers may never need it in their future products, but some trade-offs may be required to hit 60fps on certain hardware.

“I am absolutely confident that we will see games of this level of fidelity running on 5th generation consoles within this console generation“said Kim Libreri, who further states that the demo works well on all next-gen consoles, including the Xbox Series S.” There are some things on one console that are better than the other, but overall it’s pretty much the same experience “.

The Matrix Awakens was developed in collaboration with The Coalition, the studio behind the Gears series, which has been working with Unreal Engine for many years now.

Source: Axios