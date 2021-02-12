A couple of weeks ago we dedicated an article to analyze the keys behind the control, and the price manipulation, of PS5 and Xbox Series X, two consoles that have generated enormous interest, but which have now been totally sold out. No stock, and everything seems to indicate that you will not be able to buy a unit easily until the end of the year, and with luck.

You know how we got here. The speculation and reselling have done enormous damage, so much so that you can go through all the retailers that exist on the Internet and you will not find PS5 and Xbox Series X units available. Nevertheless, If you go to eBay, you can easily buy either of these two consoles, as long as you are willing to pay crazy prices ranging from 650 to 1,099 euros. In case someone does not remember, the recommended price of PS5 is 499.99 euros.

Forbes has had the opportunity to speak with people who are dedicated to reselling PS5 and Xbox Series X, and has published an interesting article entitled “PS5 resellers are not happy with their public image”. Frankly, I don’t understand what they are surprised aboutIn the end they are doing business by playing with the market, and violating the rights of consumers, but they feel that they are not doing anything wrong.

There is no doubt that buying PS5 and Xbox Series X is not something “of first necessity”, but the argument that they have given borders on the ridiculous, since they have positioned themselves as a kind of “necessary intermediaries”, saying that many companies buy goods from farmers and resell them at the price they see fit. In that example, we have a relationship producer-distributor-seller, whereas in the case of resellers, we have a relationship seller-reseller that has nothing to do with it.

The intermediary, in the first case, necessary (unfortunately, since in many cases it ends up being unfair to the producer), but in the second case it is not. To this we must also add that the reseller manipulates prices as he deems appropriate to maximize his profits, and that creates an abnormal situation in the market that it should be subject to legal protection, since, as I have said, it harms the consumer, even if it is not a basic good, and has, in fact, many points in common with the crime of fraud.

Bots that buy PS5 and Xbox Series X: anything goes to speculate and resell

To the empty and meaningless arguments of the resellers we must join the bots theme. When you use tools to overcome locks and security measures that retailers are using to prevent you from draining all their stock, thereby preventing consumers from accessing certain goods, it is clear that you’re doing something wrong The store wants to offer stock to many customers, you want to bring it together to sell it later at the price you deem appropriate.

The reseller groups that Forbes has spoken to have focused on PS5, but as we know there are many others who are also reselling Xbox Series S-Series X consoles, as well as graphics cards, processors and other high-performance components. However, the resale of PS5 and Xbox Series X is, for the moment, the most profitable, and for this reason it has become the objective of organized groups that they do it full time. Yes, you read that right, for some it is a full time job.

Even more curious is that they have tried to whitewash their image by saying that they do charity work and give money to those in need. I say curious why, when the Forbes interviewer asked for data to confirm those donations to charity, they did not provide it. As they say, lies have very short “legs”, and in this case not only do they not help you clean your image, but they dirty it a little more.

For now, the United Kingdom has been the first to consider take action against these types of practices. There is still nothing definitive, but I think it is an issue that needs urgent regulation, and that it could end up being controlled in a simple way. It remains to be seen if other countries, Spain included, dare to discuss this issue at some point. For my part, I already said it at the time and I repeat myself, I am not going to buy a PS5 from these people, even if I have to wait for 2022 or 2023.