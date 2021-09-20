A new video from Digital Foundry sheds light on a very interesting aspect because it has not been very thorough so far, namely the variations and improvements occurring in game performance on console with firmware updates, as it was recently measured on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

The Digital Foundry video, in the opening up to 12 minutes, focuses specifically on the new firmware in beta 3.1 for PS5, which accidentally proved to make the console more performing on some games. The discovery happened by chance, and Richard Leadbetter of the British newspaper was rather surprised: in the test of facts, with the new firmware, some games such as Control, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition and Godfall have shown a slight improvement with the new firmware.

This is an upgrade that is practically imperceptible to the naked eye, given that we are talking about differences in 1 or 2 frames per second, but these appear constant and measured regularly by the tools used by the magazine. This is interesting, above all, because it demonstrates how a centralized update to the console management software, i.e. the firmware, can be reflected in actual improvements on games regardless of specific updates to these, i.e. the standard way these improvements are usually made. .

“It is expected that a console always works the same way on games”, said Leadbetter, always of course regardless of specific updates on the games themselves, “but in this case we are faced with system updates that involve differences”. As explained by Alex Battaglia, it is a similar case to what was recently also recorded on the Xbox Series X | S with regards to Control in particular: although the game has not received a specific patch, lately they have been solved the problems stuttering that were initially detected in the first comparison between the next gen versions of the Remedy game.

This shows that there has been a change to the “virtual machine” in which the game is running, or an improvement on the system software side that has increased performance. This also opens up complicated prospects for a column like Digital Foundry, as they argue in the video, because it introduces the problem of possible variations in game performance regardless of specific patches, thus making it difficult to keep track of improvements.