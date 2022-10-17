As it turns out, it seems the time has already come for the mid-gen update of PS5 And Xbox Series X.

Recently, some rumors have emerged that claim that the dev kits of the enhanced versions of the consoles are already in the hands of the developers.

Now, the well-known insider Tom Hendersonwanted to have his say about the launch of the “new” consoles.

According to Henderson’s tweet, mid gen consoles will arrive, but not before 2024-2025.

Personally, I think we’re not seeing mid-gen upgrades until late 2024-2025. https://t.co/ZUFBdbFaVV – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) October 15, 2022



According to the insider, therefore, it will still have to pass a few years before seeing the new PS5 and Xbox Series X. On closer inspection, the Sony and Microsoft consoles have recently begun to take their real first steps, breaking away from the previous generation and from cross-gen titles, so a launch between 2024 and 2025 would seem realistic.

Probably, some have thought that there are limits with the current PS5 and Xbox Series X, especially after the news that confirmed the 30 fps for Gotham Knights, but according to Henderson there is still a bit to wait for the consoles of ” mid generation “.

