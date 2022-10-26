Richard Leadbetter of Digital Foundry entered into the merits of the 60fps vs 30fps issue, expressing his opinion, obviously justified: according to him, the future of Xbox Series X And PS5 also passes by 30fps. Maybe not exclusively, but they will become more and more frequent, while support for 60fps will decrease, which in any case will not disappear.

The reason is very simple: with the need to make PS4 and Xbox One versions of the games fading, developers are focusing on taking advantage of the full range of new features of Unreal Engine 5, setting new paradigms for 3D rendering:

“We have already had a first taste of the graphics quality offered by Unreal Engine 5, thanks to the phenomenal demo The Matrix Awakens, which came out last year.”

In particular, for Leadbetter, Lumen and Nanite are the focus of the issue, because they allow exceptional results, but also require the expenditure of many resources, as demonstrated by the demo itself, which ran at a really unstable framerate, bending the GPU and the CPU. of consoles.

The point is quite clear: the 60fps leads to sacrifice a lot of details, while the 30fps allows you to spend many more resources on it, obtaining excellent results. We deduce that for games that rely heavily on visual rendering, such as A Plague Tale Requiem, developers will always choose 30fps.