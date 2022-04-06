Sony Japan has found an interesting but simple way to go against the touts they sell PS5 at stratospheric prices. According to an article published by Yahoo Japan, the company asks retailers to break the seals of PS5 boxes in front of customers, thus ensuring that any touts are unable to sell the console as a “new” item.

The article in question was published a month ago but has just been picked up by Reddit users, so it’s not clear how long Sony has been doing this.

According to this news, Sony it would be distributing a special type of seal to retailers across Japan, which will be placed on the boxes prior to sale. The adhesive is apparently so strong that only retailers have the ability to cut it without damaging the box.



In short, apparently this is a sort of ploy to further discourage touts: although the PS5 units placed on the market have increased slightly, people still struggle to find a next-gen console.