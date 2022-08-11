PlayStation Visual Arts seems to be working to improve Mocap technology and move to even more realistic graphics that can be implemented in the future in the flagship console of PlayStation.

Through the Twitter account Zuby_Tech we discover that the studio is looking for new staff to work on new generation technologies related to Mocap (motion capture) and the realism of faces. These technologies will then be implemented in upcoming PlayStation 5 games.

Matt Barney, PlayStation’s senior technical recruiter says in a post that he wants to create the future of technology in video games and to do so the team is looking for engineers with expertise in Machine Learning, C ++, Python and much more. Below you can take a look at the announcement.

PlayStation Visual Arts NEW Job Listing: “Staff Engineer – Human / Facial Realism Technology” “We seek research engineers in the field of Computer Vision, Machine Learning, and Advanced Computer Graphics to help develop solutions that will advance our facial performance capture https://t.co/JhIEXDHyQV – @Zuby_Tech (@Zuby_Tech) August 11, 2022



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



The studio is working these days together with Deviation Games: the team has in fact recently started the mocap sessions for the next exclusive PlayStation 5 game.