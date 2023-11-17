From the classification society of Taiwan other possible indications arrive on games that could arrive in the catalog of PlayStation Plus Premium on PS5 and PS4with three other titles appearing on the list and belonging to the publisher Disney.
As happened previously, these are titles classicswhich then actually found space within the PlayStation Plus Premium game catalogue, as we saw with Up regarding this month’s introductions.
In this case, we are dealing with another tie-in style title, taken from a Disney Pixar film, and a couple of games of a different style, here are the titles in question:
- Disney/Pixar Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (PS1)
- Thrillville: Off the Rails (PSP)
- Thrillville (PSP)
The first of these, Buzz Lightyear of Star Commandis a tie-in of the animated series of the same name, characterized by a classic 3D action platform style structure with some shooter elements, all characterized in the style of the series, itself derived from Toy Story.
Thrillville and Thrillville: Off the Rails they instead derive from the PSP catalogue, and are instead something different, which could easily be very interesting even today, beyond the nostalgic feeling with which the titles from the Premium catalog are usually enjoyed.
The series is in fact developed by Frontier Developments and is made up of management games focused on the construction and management of amusement parks, in the style of Theme Park and RollerCoaster Tycoon, the latter by the same authors. At this point we await any confirmation on the matter.
#PS5 #PS4 #Disney #games #classified #Taiwan #coming