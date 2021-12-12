Sony has created a guide to Christmas Gifts indicating i best games of 2021 available for PS5 and PS4. A list inevitably influenced by commercial dynamics, but which still seems interesting to us to consult.

The sports category is well represented by FIFA 22, protagonist of a record launch with over 9 million players, while among the family experiences we find titles like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and It Takes Two, GOTY at The Game Awards 2021.

Among the first-person shooters, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Battlefield 2042 and Deathloop stand out, but there is also the category of action adventure with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Returnal and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut.

“You don’t know what to give to a gamer for this holiday? Why not start with a game?”, Reads the Sony page. “Choose from this year’s biggest releases, fantastic gifts designed for gamers, there really is something for everyone.”

In short, this is a solid selection, which represents quite well the best that has been released this year on PlayStation. Just a pity that the PlayStation Store does not allow you to buy games to be able to give them: a lack that would have been nice to fill in time for Christmas.