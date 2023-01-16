Sony has released a new official video dedicated to PlayStation and more precisely to games PS5 and PS4 arriving in 2023. In total, the Japanese company showed 23 games for the two generations. Let’s see the complete list of games categorized by Sony as “incredible”:
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Suicide Squad and Kill the Justice League
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- SEASON: A Letter to the Future
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Final Fantasy 16
- Stellar Blade
- Tchia
- Wild Hearts
- Destiny 2 The Eclipse
- Firewall Ultra
- dead space
- Forspoken
- street fighter 6
- Eternal nights
- Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores
- SYNDUALITY
- The Lords of the Fallen
- Pacific Drive
- Alone in the Dark
The list that we have proposed is not based on the order of appearance of the games in the video, but on the list proposed by Sony itself on your site. Of course, the main exclusive games already announced for PS4, PS5 and PS VR2 are included, as well as a whole series of high-level AAA that certainly many gamers will be eager to try.
Fortunately, there are also various indies coming to PlayStation, such as Tchia, SEASON A Letter to the Future and Pacific Drive. Each gamer will have their own concept of “amazing” games, but certainly the list is top tier games (or at least we hope they prove themselves as such).
Among those arriving in the near term are SEASON A Letter to the Future, Forspoken and Hogwarts Legacy. The latter is probably one of the most anticipated, given that it is already among the best sellers on Steam thanks to the pre-order.
What do you think about it? Do you agree with this list? We remind you that clearly it was also created in agreement with the various publishers and developers, therefore the absence of some third-party games is more the result of a failed marketing agreement than a voluntary omission.
