Sony has released a new official video dedicated to PlayStation and more precisely to games PS5 and PS4 arriving in 2023. In total, the Japanese company showed 23 games for the two generations. Let’s see the complete list of games categorized by Sony as “incredible”:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Suicide Squad and Kill the Justice League

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

SEASON: A Letter to the Future

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Final Fantasy 16

Stellar Blade

Tchia

Wild Hearts

Destiny 2 The Eclipse

Firewall Ultra

dead space

Forspoken

street fighter 6

Eternal nights

Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores

SYNDUALITY

The Lords of the Fallen

Pacific Drive

Alone in the Dark

The list that we have proposed is not based on the order of appearance of the games in the video, but on the list proposed by Sony itself on your site. Of course, the main exclusive games already announced for PS4, PS5 and PS VR2 are included, as well as a whole series of high-level AAA that certainly many gamers will be eager to try.

Fortunately, there are also various indies coming to PlayStation, such as Tchia, SEASON A Letter to the Future and Pacific Drive. Each gamer will have their own concept of “amazing” games, but certainly the list is top tier games (or at least we hope they prove themselves as such).

Among those arriving in the near term are SEASON A Letter to the Future, Forspoken and Hogwarts Legacy. The latter is probably one of the most anticipated, given that it is already among the best sellers on Steam thanks to the pre-order.

What do you think about it? Do you agree with this list? We remind you that clearly it was also created in agreement with the various publishers and developers, therefore the absence of some third-party games is more the result of a failed marketing agreement than a voluntary omission.