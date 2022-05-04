Pay-to-win is a thing of the past, because now the PS Store it has become the home of “pay-for-platinum”.

On the store of Sony more and more titles are appearing that lean on easy trophies.

Just take the Breakthrough Gaming Arcade series, a long series of black and white titles, as an example. These are extremely simple minigames that launch for pennies, including titles like Rock Paper Scissors. Pushsquare has verified that the Platinum Trophy is obtainable in just 2 minutes and 31 seconds.

There are nearly 60 games in this series on the PS Store, none more complicated than a Game & Watch handheld from the late 1980s. Other series include Smobile Breakout clones, of which nearly 150 have already been launched. There are Sushi Break, Donut Break, Christmas Break, Independence Day Break, Taco Break. These titles take a few minutes to complete, but are mostly sold for platinum.

In fact, publishers have learned that if they can play with the system, they can maximize their revenue. Many of these games have multiple lists for PS5 and PS4, as well as different regions. All of this encourages trophy hunters to “double platinum” because if they buy the game twice – both in the US and Europe, for example – they can get two Platinums. Some of these games, according to PSNProfiles, have thousands of players.

While many trophy hunters have also finished great titles, it is clear that these effortless platinums are becoming more and more popular.

What do you think?

Source: Pushsquare.