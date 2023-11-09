Among the data published in recent hours by Sony and regarding the closing of the fiscal quarter there are also those relating to video game saleswhich apparently they are increased overall for PS5 and PS4while I am those of the first party decreased by PlayStation Studios.

From the same documents we learned that PS5s distributed worldwide now stand at 46.6 million units, with 4.9 million having been distributed during the quarter in question, which ended on September 30, 2023.

As for software, the period in question recorded an increase in sales of PS5 and PS4 games in general, which reached 67.6 million copies in the three months from July to September 2023, or an increase of 5.1 million compared to what was recorded in the same period of the previous year (62.5 million).