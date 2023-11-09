Among the data published in recent hours by Sony and regarding the closing of the fiscal quarter there are also those relating to video game saleswhich apparently they are increased overall for PS5 and PS4while I am those of the first party decreased by PlayStation Studios.
From the same documents we learned that PS5s distributed worldwide now stand at 46.6 million units, with 4.9 million having been distributed during the quarter in question, which ended on September 30, 2023.
As for software, the period in question recorded an increase in sales of PS5 and PS4 games in general, which reached 67.6 million copies in the three months from July to September 2023, or an increase of 5.1 million compared to what was recorded in the same period of the previous year (62.5 million).
Drop in PlayStation Studios games
However, Sony also saw a sharp decline in sales of first-party games produced by PlayStation Studios: 4.7 million copies of the total software sold are games developed by Sony teams, or almost 2 million copies less than what was recorded for the previous year, which in the same period had seen 6.6 million copies of first party titles sold.
This decline is mainly due to theabsence of titles of great caliber by PlayStation Studios in the quarter under review. It should also be noted that the difference between sales of games in physical and digital formats is increasing.
The games in format digital they are the majority, now covering 67% of the total, with a rate increased by 4% compared to what was recorded in the same quarter last year.
