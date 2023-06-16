To celebrate the anniversary of the launch of the Extra and Premium tiers of the PlayStation PlusSony has announced a new weekend of free online multiplayer on PS5 and PS4, which means that you will be able to play freely with friends and other online users without needing any subscription.

As reported on the PlayStation Blog, to be precise, multiplayer will be free starting from 00:01 Italian on Saturday 24 June until 23:59 on June 25, 2023. Basically for 48 hours.

If at the end of the free period you want to continue playing multiplayer on PS5 and PS4, you will obviously need to subscribe to PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra or Premium. The prices are respectively 8.99 / 13.99 / 16.99 euros per month, 24.99 / 39.99 / 49.99 euros for three months and 59.99 / 99.99 / 119.99 euros for the annual subscription.

In addition to online, Essential gives you access to exclusive discounts and a series of free monthly games, here are those of June 2023. Essential also adds a vast catalog of PS5 and PS4 games included in the subscription, including PlayStation exclusives such as Demon’s Souls Remake and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Finally, the Premium includes a catalog of classic PS1, PS3 and PS3 titles, trial versions of some games and the possibility of playing in the cloud.

We specify that the PlayStation Plus is not required for free-to-play games such as Apex Legends, Fortnite, Genshin Impact or for specific titles, such as Final Fantasy 14, which a separate monthly fee.