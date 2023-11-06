Sony announced the end of support to Twitter on PS5 and PS4: the integration dedicated to the contents of the social platform on consoles will no longer be available starting from November 13th.

“As of November 13, 2023, X integration (formerly known as Twitter) will no longer work on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles,” the Japanese company wrote in a statement.

“This includes the ability to view any content released on X on PS5/PS4, as well as publish and view contenttrophies and other gameplay-related activities on X directly from PS5 / PS4 (or link an X account to do so).”