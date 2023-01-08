New datamining reported by Exputer seems to shed some light on the next one Discord integration in PS5 and PS4with some functionality which emerged in the analysis of the code detected for the communication platform in question.

Sony announced the partnership between PlayStation and Discord already almost two years ago, in May 2021, but since then no great steps have been taken regarding the integration of the service, beyond the possibility of linking the PlayStation account . Curiously, Xbox is definitely ahead on this front, with the possibility of using Discord voice chat already available for some time and officially launched for everyone starting from the November 2022 update.

There have been several rumors about when the Discord integration would arrive on PS5 and PS4, with the most established idea seeing the launch of this for March 2023. Some further details seem to emerge from this datamining, which is not exactly an official source but seems to be quite reliable in some respects.

Among the major innovations that emerge from the files examined, as visible a this addressit seems to be confirmed that the voice chat is not foreseen for PS4 but only for PS5, moreover some features present in the standard PC version of Discord seem not to be foreseen even on PS5, at least in an initial phase. Among these, the possibility of sharing the screen via Discord chat or the “Push-to-talk” functionality should not be present.

The integration between Discord and PS5 therefore, at least initially, would be substantially based on the possibility of using voice chat while playing with the console, at least according to this datamining. Exputer also confirms what had emerged in the past and also corroborated by journalist/insider Tom Henderson, namely that this integration should arrive with a PS5 system update scheduled for March 2023.