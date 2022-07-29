Sony has revealed that inlast quarter tax almost 80% of PS5 and PS4 games was bought in digital via the PlayStation Store. A figure that confirms once again, if needed, the increasing importance of digital delivery for the console market.

As we can see in the data below, in the Q1 of fiscal year 2022, the 79% of the PS5 and PS4 games (we talk about “Full game”, therefore excluding DLC ​​and microtransactions) was purchased digitally and the remaining 21% through retail copies.

In the first quarter of 2021, the percentage of games sold digitally was 71%, which is 8% less. It subsequently dropped to 62% in Q2 and Q3, before returning to 71% in the final quarter.

The percentage of PS5 and PS4 game purchases may even increase in the coming months when PlayStation Stars, the loyalty program that will reward players with various rewards, including funds to spend in the PlayStation Store, is launched.

Also during the last financial report, we learned that Sony PlayStation recorded a sharp decline in software and hardware sales in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, as well as the number of PlayStation Plus subscribers and, consequently, profits as well. On the other hand, the company plans to distribute more PS5s in stores over the course of the fall.