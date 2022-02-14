As you know by now, the first party games of Sony they are characterized by dramatic storylines, explosive action, an emphasis on single player and manage to attract many users to the universe PlayStation.

Games like The Last of Us, Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn, and God of War have all defined an entire generation of console games. And now we know how much each of them sold.

Based on data provided by Sony in the documents, public earnings reports and analyst data, Tweaktown has compiled a list of all currently known PlayStation (proprietary) game sales. As reported, some of these sales figures are very outdated and reflect numbers that have remained static in Sony’s quarterly and annual records.

For this reason, only games available on PS4 and PS5 are included with the exception of The Last of Us, which remains one of the best-selling Sony games of all time on PS3 and PS4, and Horizon Zero Dawn, whose figures include combined sales. on PC and console.

