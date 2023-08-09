An interesting picture also emerges from Sony’s financial data regarding software sales, with 56.5 million games sold For PS5 and PS4 during the first quarter of the fiscal year ending at the end of June 2023 and one net dominance of digital.

Along with 41.7 million PS5s sold, software sales totaled 56.5 million games worldwide in the April to June 2023 quarter, according to Sony. increase of 9.3 million compared to the result achieved in the same period of the previous year, which had been 47.2 million.

Of these software sales, 6.6 million are games first partya result in line with what was also recorded in the previous year, therefore without any substantial change in the performance of PlayStation Studios games on the market.