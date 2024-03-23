Mat Piscatella of Circana shared data relating to hardware sales of the gaming market in February 2024 in the United States of America. As indicated, there was a 30% drop in terms of user spending (monthly spending of $349 million).

Precise data is not indicated for all consoles, but all platforms have undergone a drop of at least 19%. In terms of results, it is stated that the PS5 was the best-selling during the month, both when calculating by units and by spending. Nintendo Switch is second in terms of units sold, while Xbox is second in terms of spending (Xbox costs more than Nintendo Switch, on average).

It is also stated that PS5 is in first position even calculating the entire 2024 (obviously until the time of data collection for this first period). Again, Xbox is the second console by user spending.