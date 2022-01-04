Shaquille O’Neal, former athlete NBA, last Christmas gave away 1,000 consoles PS5 to children in need. Citing part of his childhood as the motivation for the beautiful act, he revealed that he learned the importance of helping people. The event took place in McDonough, a city in the state of Georgia.

In addition to Sony’s latest hardware, “Shaq” also presented to the little ones Nintendo Switch, bicycles and attended a school in the place mentioned above. According to him, his parents taught him very early, even though he had little, the value of helping those most in need.

“I bought about a thousand Switches and a thousand PS5 consoles. I went to Walmart and bought some bicycles. And yesterday I went to this little elementary school in McDonough, Georgia. The children were happy and were crying“he declared during an interview.

Shaquille O’Neal is arguably one of the most selfless legends in the NBA microcosm. His parents taught him generosity, and he still applies their upbringing to the letter today, with many holiday gifts for the children who need them most.

Source: Fadeaway World