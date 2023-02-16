Through Famitsu we have the opportunity to see i Japanese physical market sales data for the week ending February 12, 2023. This information reveals that PS5 and Hogwarts Legacy can boast great success, even beating Switch. Let’s start with the physical sales of games in Japan (total sales as of February 12 in brackets):

[PS5] Hogwarts Legacy – 67,196 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – 29,019 (4,836,510) [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 13,343 (3,876,184) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 11,807 (5,153,979) [NSW] Minecraft – 7,566 (3,040,308) [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage – 7,267 (193,187) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 7,127 (1,001,330) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 5,155 (1,175,091) [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 – 5,065 (280,995) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 5,025 (5,121,897)

As you can see, ranked only two games are from PS5, but one of them got the first position: Hogwarts Legacy. The rest of the ranking is made up of long-released games. Overall, however, Warner Bros.’s magical adventure has also been able to convince the Japanese public.

Let’s see instead classic of the best-selling consoles (in brackets the sales of the previous week):

PS5 – 93,574 (93,026) Nintendo Switch – 55,025 (55,736) Xbox Series X/S – 3,935 (14,644)

Also on the hardware side PS5 it proves to be a success, maintaining the excellent results of the previous week. Nintendo Switch obviously isn’t slowing down, but new PlayStation 5 stocks are clearly making themselves felt.

Still speaking of PS5, sales tripled in January 2023 in Europe. The success is therefore worldwide.