PlayStation Italia has reported through its account on X that the €120 discount on the PS5 Standard bundle with EA Sports FC 24. The promotion will last in Italy until October 12, 2023 and is available via PlayStation Direct. The final price is therefore €499.99 for the console plus the Electronic Arts game.
We were already aware of this promotion thanks to the usual leaker billbil-kun, which had confirmed that it would be available across Europe. The source had reported that the price would be €489, but apparently in Italy the price is slightly higher. It is not strange that there are small price differences from country to country.
PS5 and EA Sports FC 24, a great pairing
It is not difficult to understand the power of this discount. EA Sports FC 24 will be as always a sales champion and in Italy as well as in other countries there are many fans who can’t wait to play the next “FIFA”.
Propose one discount of €120 on a bundle like this will convince many to switch to Sony’s current generation of consoles. According to rumors, this is also a way for Sony to sell the last units of the PS5 before the distribution of the much talked about new model.
