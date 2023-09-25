PlayStation Italia has reported through its account on X that the €120 discount on the PS5 Standard bundle with EA Sports FC 24. The promotion will last in Italy until October 12, 2023 and is available via PlayStation Direct. The final price is therefore €499.99 for the console plus the Electronic Arts game.

We were already aware of this promotion thanks to the usual leaker billbil-kun, which had confirmed that it would be available across Europe. The source had reported that the price would be €489, but apparently in Italy the price is slightly higher. It is not strange that there are small price differences from country to country.