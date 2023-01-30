A commercial is the icing on the cake of the ad sonythat with Playstation 5 now he wants to make up for a lack of hardware that has colored all these months: if in fact up to now it has been very difficult to find a new generation Sony console, now things are about to change.

The commercial in question shows reporters from a news program grappling with inexplicable events related to the latest IP releases (or forthcoming) on ​​PlayStation: from the battle of the Eikon of Final Fantasy XVI to Fimbulwinter of God of War Ragnarok, not to mention the quest for hero of Returnal and the capture of some criminals by the two Spider-Man, all over the world there seem to be strange happenings. The TG then explains that these events seem to be connected to an increase in PlayStation 5 consoles, a message aimed precisely at highlighting the renewed availability of the platform.

We are humbled by the support of PS5 from our community and are thrilled to be able to grow the best lineup of PlayStation games we have ever produced. Last week, players entered the world of Athia with Forspoken, the charming new PS5 exclusive from Square Enix. With the most anticipated games arriving this year, such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Final Fantasy XVI, Hogwarts Legacy, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4: Remake and Street Fighter 6, as well as expansions such as Destiny 2: Lightfall and Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, 2023 is shaping up to be a great year for PS5 players. In addition to new games, we’re excited to continue expanding the PS5 console experience with new accessories like the latest DualSense Edge wireless controller. On February 22, we will celebrate the start of a new generation of VR titles with the launch of PlayStation VR2, which will include more than 30 games in the launch window such as Horizon Call of the Mountain, Gran Turismo 7 and Resident Evil Village.

The PlayStation Blog article closes with a photo, which you can see below, revealing the PlayStation VR2 launch lineup, arriving next month.