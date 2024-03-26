Through the pages of the PlayStation Blog, Sony has announced some important news on the functionality PS5 Game Guidewhich with a next console update arriving in the next few months will become the “Community Game Guide”or with aid and content created directly by players to help other users.

For those who don't know, the Game Guide is a feature through which players can receive tips on how to overcome particular challenges and obstacles via videos created specifically by developers in a series of supported titles. Everything works directly via the console with the game on the screen or via the PS App for smartphones.

Well, through the community game guide, users will now also be able to create guides, with a feedback system that will reward the best content, consequently making this feature even more efficient in offering the right help at the right time.

Furthermore, it goes without saying that if previously this functionality was only supported in a handful of titles where the developers themselves created guides, theoretically thanks to this update any game could receive ad hoc help videos and suggestions in the future, precisely thanks to the contribution given by the community.