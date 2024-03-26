Through the pages of the PlayStation Blog, Sony has announced some important news on the functionality PS5 Game Guidewhich with a next console update arriving in the next few months will become the “Community Game Guide”or with aid and content created directly by players to help other users.
For those who don't know, the Game Guide is a feature through which players can receive tips on how to overcome particular challenges and obstacles via videos created specifically by developers in a series of supported titles. Everything works directly via the console with the game on the screen or via the PS App for smartphones.
Well, through the community game guide, users will now also be able to create guides, with a feedback system that will reward the best content, consequently making this feature even more efficient in offering the right help at the right time.
Furthermore, it goes without saying that if previously this functionality was only supported in a handful of titles where the developers themselves created guides, theoretically thanks to this update any game could receive ad hoc help videos and suggestions in the future, precisely thanks to the contribution given by the community.
How community guides work
Again via the PlayStation Blog, Sony offered a preview of how the new guides created by the community will work, which in reality require practically no commitment from the player, given that everything happens automatically.
First, users interested in helping out need to log in to [Catture e trasmissioni] >[Catture] > [Catture automatiche] > [Guida di gioco della community]then select [Partecipa] to register for the program.
Once approval has been given, the console will automatically capture a video when the player completes a certain task. Then a moderator will review the video and, if deemed valid, it will be published as a “Game Support Tip” visible to all PS5 owners. Once uploaded to Sony's servers, recorded videos will be automatically deleted from the user's console, so there will be no impact on storage memory.
The Community Game Guide will initially only be available for a selection of PS5 titles, with the future goal of expanding it to as many games as possibleagain according to what is reported in the PlayStation Blog.
Staying on the subject of news, the demo of Stellar Blade, the new action game exclusively for PS5, will be available in a few days.
