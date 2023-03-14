The latest update arrived on Playstation 5 it certainly made many gamers happy sony finally making available the chat of Discord directly from the console. If the one just mentioned was undoubtedly the main novelty of the update, another small feature will certainly make life easier for anyone who plays on PlayStation 5. Passed on the sly and apparently discovered and shared for the first time by a user on Twitter the new possibility offered by Sony allows us, in case we need to download a game in digital format that we already own in physical version, to use the installation of the second one without requiring further downloads.

A small feature that fans have been requesting for a long time and that certainly, especially with games downloaded thanks to the PlayStation Plusit will come in very handy. The PlayStation system continues to get better and better and, seeing the reactions of the public on social networks, it seems that this is undoubtedly making its community more and more satisfied. Trusting that the interest in our customers will grow on this road, we can only hope that these small demonstrations of interest in the consumer will continue and ask ourselves with genuine curiosity what will be the next innovations that the Japanese company will offer us.