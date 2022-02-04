If you are looking for an SSD for your PlayStation 5 then this news might interest you. SSDs for next-gen consoles have a considerable cost, therefore an offer is welcomed with happiness by those who need to expand the storage memory of their console.

Amazon has in promotion a Crucial P5 Plus SSD compatible with PlayStation 5. Its total size is 1 TB and its discounted price is 142.99 euros. Counting that the list price is 184.21 euros, you would save 22%, or more than 40 euros. The Crucial P5 Plus SSD leverages PCle 4.0 NVMe technology with sequential reads of up to 6,600MB / s and a write speed of 5,000MB / s. If the offer interests you, below you can find the link for the purchase.

As usual, if you want to take advantage of the offer, do it quickly because these are limited-time promotions.