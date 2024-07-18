Also PS5as Xbox has for some time now, now has its own official app to see Paramount+ directly from the console, available at this time for all console users, obviously usable through a subscription to the service.

Italian PlayStation 5 users can download the Paramount+ app from the PlayStation Store and enter their PlayStation 5 account.subscription to access the vast catalog of the video streaming platform, which has recently added several successful series.

To view the contents it is obviously necessary to have an active subscription, or create a new one perhaps taking advantage of the free trial period or possible other promotions, in any case with the app it will be possible to view everything directly from the console.