Paramount+ can also be viewed on PS5 directly from the console thanks to the arrival of the official app, now downloadable from the PlayStation Store and usable through a subscription.
Also PS5as Xbox has for some time now, now has its own official app to see Paramount+ directly from the console, available at this time for all console users, obviously usable through a subscription to the service.
Italian PlayStation 5 users can download the Paramount+ app from the PlayStation Store and enter their PlayStation 5 account.subscription to access the vast catalog of the video streaming platform, which has recently added several successful series.
To view the contents it is obviously necessary to have an active subscription, or create a new one perhaps taking advantage of the free trial period or possible other promotions, in any case with the app it will be possible to view everything directly from the console.
More PS5 media
We’ve previously seen Xbox Game Pass Ultimate give away 30 days of free Paramount+ to celebrate Halo Season 2, and similar things could emerge on PlayStation through similar deals.
In the meantime, it is still possible to install the dedicated app, although it is not currently visible on the web side of the Store.
Paramount+’s most recent hit series include the eight-part series A Gentleman in Moscow, as well as the critically acclaimed original series “Evil” and the original film Little Wing.
Additionally, several new original series are coming that the platform has invested heavily in, such as the political spy thriller The Agency starring Michael Fassbender and Richard Gere, the series Dexter: Original Sin, starring Christian Slater, Patrick Dempsey and Patrick Gibson and Landman, co-created by Taylor Sheridan, with a stellar cast that includes Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Jon Hamm and Michael Peña. In addition, there is content from Paramount’s library, which includes titles from CBS, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central.
#PS5 #official #app #watch #Paramount #console
Leave a Reply