According to the NPD data, PlayStation 5 is the queen of the sales charts in the USA. A confirmation of what has already been seen in August, also improving the data for the same period of the previous year, where a decline of 4% was instead seen.

Mat Piscatella does not offer precise data, however PlayStation 5 is the first console for unit sales, with a hardware sector that shows an increase of 19% compared to the same 2021, in the face of a generalized sale of software and accessories.

US NPD HARDWARE – Hardware sales in September increased 19% when compared to a year ago, the third consecutive month of double-digit% growth. Improved supply of PlayStation 5 was a primary driver of the increase, with PlayStation 5 ranking first in both unit and dollar sales. – Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) October 21, 2022



In second position we detect Nintendo Switch by units sold, a place occupied by Xbox Series X | S as regards general revenues. This first position of Sony is certainly helped by the increase in hardware available.

Here begins the greater diffusion of consoles on the market, we hope that this also increases the presence of software dedicated to the next-gen, with the fateful abandonment of the old-gen that have largely outdated their time.