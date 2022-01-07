No, the SNES PlayStation will never see the light of day, but apparently maybe there is still someone in China who believes in a partnership between Sony And Nintendo…

Yes, because in front of a PlayStation shop in China, in Guangzhou, the famous Nintendo characters Mario and Bowser appeared to advertise PS5!

Mario and Bowser show up in front of the store with elegant clothes and invite players to enter the world of PlayStation.

The image of the shop with the two characters of the big N was reported on Twitter by the well-known analyst Daniel Ahmad:

Some unique decorations in front of this PlayStation Store in Guangzhou, China. pic.twitter.com/bJVsSdyBy8 – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 5, 2022

As for Nintendo and the Chinese market, we recently learned that the Japanese company is about to launch its Nintendo Switch OLED model in China.

Source: Twitter.